Kcell says IPO to value company at up to $2.6 bln
November 29, 2012 / 4:56 AM / 5 years ago

Kcell says IPO to value company at up to $2.6 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALMATY, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Kcell, Kazakhstan’s largest mobile operator, expects to be valued at between $2.1 billion and $2.6 billion when it floats a quarter of its shares in London and Almaty next month, the company said on Thursday.

Kcell, majority owned by Nordic telecoms group TeliaSonera , set the price range for its initial public offering at between $10.50 and $13.00 per global depositary receipt, the company said in a statement.

It said bookbuilding and the IPO roadshow were expected to be completed on Dec. 11. (Reporting By Robin Paxton; Editing by Katya Golubkova)

