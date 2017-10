ALMATY, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Kcell, Kazakhstan’s largest mobile phone operator, has raised $525 million in its debut initial public offering, the company said on Wednesday.

The IPO, during which Kcell floated a 25 percent stake, was priced at $10.50 per global depositary receipt and 1,578.68 tenge per ordinary share, the company said in a statement posted on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange.