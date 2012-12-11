FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Order book covered on Kcell IPO - sources
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 11, 2012 / 3:35 PM / 5 years ago

Order book covered on Kcell IPO - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Kazakh mobile phone operator Kcell has received orders for all the shares on offer in its London and Almaty initial public offering, two sources close to the deal said on Tuesday.

Order books on the share sale, from which Kcell’s Nordic parent TeliaSonera hopes to raise as much as $650 million for a 25 percent stake, were due to close at 1600 GMT.

Last month, Kcell set a price range of $10.50-$13.00 per global depositary receipt for the sale. The sources did not say where within that range the books were covered. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Dan Lalor)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.