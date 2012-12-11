Order book covered on Kcell IPO - sources

LONDON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Kazakh mobile phone operator Kcell has received orders for all the shares on offer in its London and Almaty initial public offering, two sources close to the deal said on Tuesday.

Order books on the share sale, from which Kcell’s Nordic parent TeliaSonera hopes to raise as much as $650 million for a 25 percent stake, were due to close at 1600 GMT.

Last month, Kcell set a price range of $10.50-$13.00 per global depositary receipt for the sale. The sources did not say where within that range the books were covered. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Dan Lalor)