RPT-UPDATE 1-Kazakh mobile firm KCell's Q1 net income down as competition toughens

ALMATY, April 21 (Reuters) - KCell , Kazakhstan’s No.1 mobile phone operator, said on Tuesday its first-quarter net income fell as voice service revenue dropped on increased competition and rising number of mobile users in the oil-rich nation.

Apart from KCell, three mobile phone firms operate in Central Asia’s largest economy, including Altel, owned by Kazakhstan’s fixed-line monopoly Kazakhtelecom and the only local mobile operator to own a 4G licence.

The London-listed company, which is controlled by Nordic parent TeliaSonera, said net income fell 15.4 percent year-on-year to 13.2 billion tenge ($71.2 million) in the January-March period.

During the first quarter, KCell’s subscriber base decreased by 363,000 to 10.8 million. Kazakhstan has a population of 17.4 million.

Revenue fell 2.3 percent to 43.1 billion tenge, KCell said.

Revenue from voice services decreased by 15.1 percent in January-March to 26.6 billion tenge, KCell said. Voice service revenue accounts for nearly 62 percent of the company’s total revenue.

“We have focused our strategy on leveraging market opportunities that offer long-term growth potential, against a backdrop of high mobile penetration in Kazakhstan,” KCell quoted its chief executive, Arti Ots, as saying in a statement.

“These areas of focus include the provision of high-quality data capabilities, bundled offers and affordable internet services.”

KCell’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding non-recurring items, fell 7.2 percent to 23.8 billion tenge.