FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kazakh mobile operator KCell Q1 net profit halves y/y
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
April 20, 2016 / 5:50 AM / a year ago

Kazakh mobile operator KCell Q1 net profit halves y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALMATY, April 20 (Reuters) - The net profit of Kazakhstan’s biggest mobile operator KCell, controlled by Sweden-based Telia, fell 49.9 percent on the year to 6.625 billion tenge ($19.7 million) in the first quarter of 2016, the company said on Wednesday.

“As expected the first quarter of the current year has been challenging as a result of the tough competitive environment and continued macroeconomic uncertainty,” the firm quoted chief executive Arti Ots as saying in a statement. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.