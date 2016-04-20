FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Kazakh mobile firm KCell's Q1 profit halved
April 20, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Kazakh mobile firm KCell's Q1 profit halved

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, background)

ALMATY, April 20 (Reuters) - Net profits at Kazakhstan’s biggest mobile telecoms network operator KCell, controlled by Sweden’s Telia, fell 49.9 percent on the year to 6.625 billion tenge ($19.7 million) in the first quarter of 2016, the company said on Wednesday.

“As expected the first quarter of the current year has been challenging as a result of the tough competitive environment and continued macroeconomic uncertainty,” the firm quoted chief executive Arti Ots as saying in a statement.

“We are not seeing any significant signs of a market recovery but there have been some indications that the intense downward pressure on pricing we have experienced in recent years is starting to ease.”

The Kazakh tenge has lost nearly half of its value against the dollar since last August when the authorities abandoned their pegged exchange rate policy following the slump in the price of oil, Kazakhstan’s main export.

KCell’s revenue fell 17.7 percent in the quarter, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation dropped 36.6 percent. Its subscriber base fell by about 0.5 million 9.855 million.

Telia said last September it was gradually withdrawing from Central Asian markets. On Wednesday the Swedish firm, which posted its own first-quarter results, said “former segment region Eurasia is reported as discontinued operations”. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin, Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
