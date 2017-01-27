FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 27, 2017 / 3:49 AM / 7 months ago

Kazakhstan's KCell Q4 net income plunges 85 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALMATY, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's biggest mobile telecoms network operator KCell , controlled by Sweden-based Telia, said on Friday its fourth-quarter net income fell 84.9 percent to 1.05 billion tenge ($3.2 million).

"2016 was extremely challenging for Kcell, although at the end of the year we saw early signs of market stabilisation," Chief Executive Arti Ots said in a statement.

"As we move into 2017, there are positive signs of economic recovery in Kazakhstan, with an easing in consumer price inflation and indications of growth in the economy." ($1 = 328.28 tenge) (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

