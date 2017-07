ALMATY, July 20 (Reuters) - Kcell, Kazakhstan's largest mobile telecommunications operator, said on Thursday second-quarter net income fell 87 percent year-on-year due to a one-off provision following a 9 billion tenge ($28 million) back tax claim.

The company's quarterly net income was 600 million tenge ($1.8 million). Kcell's net sales fell 1.1 percent to 36.027 billion tenge in the same period. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)