ALMATY, July 17 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s largest mobile phone operator KCell said on Thursday its net profit increased by 10.1 percent year-on-year in the first half of 2014 to 32.147 billion tenge ($175.2 million).

Revenue rose by 3.2 percent to 92.142 billion tenge. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva and Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)