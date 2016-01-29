UPDATE 1-Kazakh mobile operator KCell Q4 net profit drops 45 pct y/y

(Adds context, background)

ALMATY, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The net profit of Kazakhstan’s biggest mobile telecommunications operator KCell, controlled by Sweden-based TeliaSonera, fell 45 percent on the year to 6.966 billion tenge in the fourth quarter of 2015, the company said on Friday.

The firm’s revenue fell 14.4 percent in the quarter, in line with forecasts of VTB Capital. The 30.2 percent drop in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation also matched the investment bank’s forecast.

“Net income was impacted negatively by a one-off write down of obsolete assets in December 2015 and impacted positively by forex gains,” the firm quoted chief executive Arti Ots as saying in a statement.

London-listed KCell said its net profit fell 20 percent in the full year, to 46.632 billion tenge ($125.5 million), while revenue dropped 10.2 percent to 168.4 billion tenge in the same period.

“We experienced a tough operating environment in 2015, with the devaluation of the tenge, oil price weakness and a Kazakh telecoms market characterised by intensive competition,” Ots said.

“Since the start of the current year, the operating environment has continued to deteriorate, with few signs of any improvement in the near term.”

The Kazakh tenge has lost half of its value against the dollar since the oil-exporting Central Asian nation abandoned its dollar peg last August.

TeliaSonera said last September it would gradually abandon its Central Asian markets. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Sunil Nair)