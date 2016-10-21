FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Kazakhstan's KCell Q3 net income plunges 71 pct y/y
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
October 21, 2016 / 3:31 AM / 10 months ago

Kazakhstan's KCell Q3 net income plunges 71 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALMATY, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's biggest mobile operator KCell, controlled by Sweden-based Telia , said on Friday its third-quarter net income fell 71 percent to 4.378 billion tenge (about $13 million).

"In the third quarter of 2016 we delivered a second successive quarterly increase in service revenue and reported net growth in our subscriber base, although the economic and market environment remained challenging and we saw further year-on-year declines in revenue and profit," Chief Executive Arti Ots said in a statement. ($1 = 331.4000 tenge) (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
