Kazakhstan's KCell Q3 net income plunges 71 pct y/y

ALMATY, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's biggest mobile operator KCell, controlled by Sweden-based Telia , said on Friday its third-quarter net income fell 71 percent to 4.378 billion tenge (about $13 million).

"In the third quarter of 2016 we delivered a second successive quarterly increase in service revenue and reported net growth in our subscriber base, although the economic and market environment remained challenging and we saw further year-on-year declines in revenue and profit," Chief Executive Arti Ots said in a statement. ($1 = 331.4000 tenge) (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)