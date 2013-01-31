FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kazakhstan's KCell 2012 earnings fall 7.5 pct
January 31, 2013 / 7:31 AM / in 5 years

Kazakhstan's KCell 2012 earnings fall 7.5 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW/ALMATY, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s largest mobile phone operator Kcell, fresh from a $500 million initial public offering in London, reported on Thursday a 7.5 percent fall in last year’s net profit as it adjusted tariffs amid increased competition.

Net profit totalled 61.8 billion tenge ($410 million) on revenue of 182 billion tenge, down from 66.9 billion in 2011, the company said in a statement.

“Kcell felt the impact of increased competition in the Kazakh mobile telecommunications market. As a result of the change in competitive environments we saw a slight slowdown in our financial performance in 2012,” said KCell CEO Veysel Aral.

The company also said it would pay a special dividend totalling 32.4 billion tenge on its second-half results.

KCell’s December flotation of a 25 percent stake in Kcell in London and Kazakhstan was priced at the bottom end of its offered range at $10.50 per global depositary receipt (GDR) and raised $525 million.

The stock has risen more than 18 percent since the IPO.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
