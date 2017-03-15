FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trading firm Virtu Financial makes bid for rival KCG -WSJ
#Market News
March 15, 2017 / 8:48 PM / 5 months ago

Trading firm Virtu Financial makes bid for rival KCG -WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Virtu Financial Inc has made a bid to buy rival trading firm KCG Holdings Inc that could help Virtu bolster its businesses that have been struggling with reduced market volatility, the Wall Street Journal reported.

According to the Journal, New York-based Virtu has proposed a price of more than $18 per share. (on.wsj.com/2noyMHl)

KCG was evaluating the offer with the help of advisers, the WSJ reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

