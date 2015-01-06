FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-KCG names Steffen Parratt chief financial officer
January 6, 2015 / 3:15 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-KCG names Steffen Parratt chief financial officer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Trading firm KCG Holdings Inc appointed Steffen Parratt chief financial officer, effective immediately.

He replaces interim CFO Sean Galvin, who returns to his role of chief accounting officer, KCG said in a statement.

Parratt, who has more than two decades of experience in financial services and technology industries, has earlier worked with BofA Merrill Lynch and Citigroup Inc.

Most recently, he was an entrepreneur launching ventures in finance, management and strategy, KCG said. (Reporting by Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru)

