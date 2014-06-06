FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British telecoms group KCom's profit falls marginally
June 6, 2014 / 6:31 AM / 3 years ago

British telecoms group KCom's profit falls marginally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - British telecoms company KCom Group Plc reported a marginal fall in full-year pretax profit and said it expected to see a continued decline in some traditional carrier revenue.

KCom Group, which provides communications services for customers such as British Airways and Virgin Group, said pretax profit fell to 49.9 million pounds ($83.8 million)for the year ended March 31, from 50 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue fell marginally to 370.7 million pounds. ($1 = 0.5956 British Pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Tasim Zahid in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

