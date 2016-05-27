FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UK'S KCOM sees lower full-year EBITDA as costs rise
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 27, 2016 / 6:40 AM / a year ago

UK'S KCOM sees lower full-year EBITDA as costs rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 27 (Reuters) - KCOM Group Plc on Friday said its core earnings for the current financial year would be lower, as the telecoms services provider ramps up investments in its Hull and East Yorkshire markets to accelerate growth.

KCOM said it expects capital expenditure to be greater than 40 million pounds ($58.66 million) per annum for the next two financial years, reflecting the increased fibre investment.

KCOM, whose customers include chip maker ARM Holdings and Domino's Pizza Group, posted a near 1 percent rise in core earnings to 74.9 million pounds for the year ended March 31, and said its Chief Financial Officer Paul Simpson would be leaving the business later this year.

$1 = 0.6819 pounds Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri and Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.