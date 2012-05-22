UPDATE 1-Kcom profit jumps; raises dividend

* Full-year profit 51.1 mln stg vs 32.9 mln stg last year

* Rev down 2 pct at 387.3 mln stg

* Raises dividend to 4 pence

May 22 (Reuters) - British telecoms provider Kcom Group Plc’s full-year pretax profit rose 55 percent, helped by an increase in sales at its KC business and a reduction in operating costs.

Kcom, which provides communications services for enterprise and public sector organisations across the UK, raised its full-year dividend.

Kcom’s customers include City of London Corp, Dorset County Council, retailer WM Morrisons, car insurer Admiral , and consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser.

Pretax profit for the year ended March 31 rose to 51.1 million pounds ($80.8 million) from 32.9 million pounds a year ago.

Revenue fell 2 percent to 387.3 million pounds, reflecting a 2.7 percent decline in the company’s Kcom segment.

The KC brand, which operates telephony and broadband over the company’s East Yorkshire network and publishing services, grew 1.1 percent.

Kcom increased the full-year dividend to 4 pence from last year’s 3.6 pence and reiterated its commitment to deliver minimum growth of 10 percent in dividend in the coming financial year.

The company also said that following consultation with its largest shareholders, Bill Halbert would continue as its executive chairman.

Kcom shares, which have risen over 8 percent in the past year, closed at 69 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Monday, valuing the company at about 356.5 million pounds.