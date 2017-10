LONDON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - KCOM Group PLC : * Interim dividend 1.47 pence per share * H1 profit before tax of £27.6 million, up 2.2% * -h1 revenue 188.7 million STG * Increase in interim dividend of 10%, to 1.47P * Expect the macro-economic uncertainty to continue to slow decisions on new

investments across our markets