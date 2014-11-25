FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-KCom Group H1 group rev 173 mln stg
November 25, 2014 / 7:10 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-KCom Group H1 group rev 173 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Kcom Group Plc

* Interim dividend 1.79 penceper share

* Increased interim dividend to 1.79p, in line with commitment to increase full-year dividend by 10% per annum through to march 2016

* H1 group revenue (£173.0 million) is lower than corresponding period (2013: £185.5 million)

* In second half of year, group anticipates a further exceptional charge relating to restructuring activities already undertaken

* H1 ebitda before exceptional items has remained broadly flat at £36.1 million

* Good progress in key customer contracts in kcom, including hmrc, but broader revenue challenges continue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

