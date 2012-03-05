FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1- S.Korea KDB picks Goldman, Citi, UBS for IPO
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
March 5, 2012 / 7:15 AM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1- S.Korea KDB picks Goldman, Citi, UBS for IPO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* KDB names seven banks for IPO

* IPO could raise about more than $1.5 bln - sources

By Ju-min Park

SEOUL, March 5 (Reuters) - State-owned KDB Financial Group said on Monday that it has chosen Goldman Sachs Group Inc , Citigroup Inc, and UBS AG to underwrite its initial public offering planned for this year.

Sources told Reuters earlier that the South Korean government could raise at least $1.5 billion by floating a minority stake on the local stock market.

The offering comes as the privatisation plan has made little progress, with KDB’s attempt to acquire rival Woori Finance Holding Co Ltd prior to privatisation rejected by politicians and regulators last year.

Privatising the holding company and parent of policy bank Korea Development Bank is a major initiative of South Korean President Lee Myung-bak, who took office in 2008.

KDB said in a statement that the IPO was expected before the end of October. It has also hired four local brokerages including Samsung Securities Co Ltd and Hyundai Securities Co Ltd to underwrite the offer.

Goldman and Samsung were picked as lead managers, KDB said.

KDB is working to expand its deposit base and retail banking services, aiming to enhance corporate value before the IPO.

It is in talks to buy HSBC Holdings Plc’s retail banking operations in South Korea. (Editing by Chris Lewis)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.