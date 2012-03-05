UPDATE 1- S.Korea KDB picks Goldman, Citi, UBS for IPO

* KDB names seven banks for IPO

* IPO could raise about more than $1.5 bln - sources

By Ju-min Park

SEOUL, March 5 (Reuters) - State-owned KDB Financial Group said on Monday that it has chosen Goldman Sachs Group Inc , Citigroup Inc, and UBS AG to underwrite its initial public offering planned for this year.

Sources told Reuters earlier that the South Korean government could raise at least $1.5 billion by floating a minority stake on the local stock market.

The offering comes as the privatisation plan has made little progress, with KDB’s attempt to acquire rival Woori Finance Holding Co Ltd prior to privatisation rejected by politicians and regulators last year.

Privatising the holding company and parent of policy bank Korea Development Bank is a major initiative of South Korean President Lee Myung-bak, who took office in 2008.

KDB said in a statement that the IPO was expected before the end of October. It has also hired four local brokerages including Samsung Securities Co Ltd and Hyundai Securities Co Ltd to underwrite the offer.

Goldman and Samsung were picked as lead managers, KDB said.

KDB is working to expand its deposit base and retail banking services, aiming to enhance corporate value before the IPO.

It is in talks to buy HSBC Holdings Plc’s retail banking operations in South Korea. (Editing by Chris Lewis)