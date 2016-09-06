KDB markets dual-tranche US dollar bonds

HONG KONG, Sept 6 (IFR) - Korea Development Bank is marketing three- and 10-year US dollar notes both at around the low 70bp level over respective Treasuries.

The SEC-registered, senior unsecured notes are expected to be rated Aa2/AA/AA-, on par with the issuer.

BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JP Morgan, KDB Asia, Standard Chartered, UBS and Mirae Daewoo are bookrunners.

In January, KDB sold SEC-registered five-year bonds of $500 million and 10-year notes of $1 billion at 82.5bp and 87.5bp, respectively, over Treasuries. (Reporting by Frances Yoon; Editing by Vincent Baby and Daniel Stanton)