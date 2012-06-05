FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea's KDB willing to raise IPO size to up to 30pct
June 5, 2012 / 5:21 AM / in 5 years

S.Korea's KDB willing to raise IPO size to up to 30pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, June 5 (Reuters) - South Korea’s state-owned KDB Financial Group could expand its planned initial public offering by as much as three times, with the government raising up to 6 trillion won ($5.1 billion) from the sale of a 30 percent stake, its chairman said on Tuesday.

Previously, KDB had said it was considering offering around 10 percent in the IPO.

KDB Financial Group Chairman Kang Man-soo told reporters the state holding company would sell between 10 to 30 percent. ($1 = 1181.9500 Korean won) (Reporting By Jungyoon Lee; Editing by Mark Bendeich)

