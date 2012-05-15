S.Korea's KDB to seek approval in August for $1.7 bln IPO-exec

SEOUL, May 15 (Reuters) - South Korea’s state-owned KDB Financial Group plans to seek approval as early as August from the country’s stock exchange for an initial public offering worth around $1.7 billion, a senior executive said on Tuesday.

The planned offering is set to become the country’s biggest float this year, ahead of Hyundai Oilbank’s planned $1 billion offering. It comes as efforts to privatise KDB have made little progress and after KDB’s attempt to acquire rival Woori Finance Holding Co Ltd was rejected by politicians last year.

KDB is no longer interested in Woori, which the government plans to sell in the second half, Chu Woo-sik, senior deputy president of KDB Financial, told reporters.

The financial holding group aims to file its preliminary IPO plan as early as August and go public in October or November, it said in a statement.

Chu said at least 10 percent of the firm’s shares will be listed and estimated the offering would be worth around 2 trillion won ($1.7 billion).

Prior to seeking exchange approval, KDB would need a parliamentary endorsement that the government will guarantee its external debt.

Privatising the holding company and parent of policy bank Korea Development Bank has been a major initiative of South Korean President Lee Myung-bak, who took office in 2008 and pledged to recoup money invested by the government during the financial crisis.

KDB Financial has chosen Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Citigroup Inc, and UBS AG to underwrite the deal, along with four local brokerages including Samsung Securities Co Ltd and Hyundai Securities Co Ltd . Goldman and Samsung were picked as lead managers.