S.Korea's KDB IPO could raise $1.5-2.5 bln - sources

Feb 27 (Reuters) - The South Korean government could raise at least $1.5 billion by selling a minority stake via state-run KDB Financial Group’s initial public offering, three sources with knowledge of the listing plan said.

The deal is expected to be one of the biggest floats in South Korea in almost two years.

The IPO could garner as much as $2.5 billion, based on an estimated book value for the bank of about $25 billion, one of the sources said.

KDB declined to comment. The sources were not authorised to speak publicly on the matter because details of the IPO have not been officially disclosed.

KDB may sell more than 10 percent of its shares in an IPO by the end of this year, if market conditions are favourable, the company’s chairman said last week.

Fifteen banks, eight from South Korea and seven international firms, will meet with KDB on Monday and Tuesday to pitch for the IPO. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto in HONG KONG, Daniel Stanton in SINGAPORE and Ju-min Park in SEOUL; Editing by Denny Thomas and Chris Lewis)