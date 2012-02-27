UPDATE 2-S.Korea's KDB IPO could raise $1.5-$2.5 bln - sources

* KDB offering among biggest in two years in S.Korea

* IPO of $1.5-2.5 bln based on book value of $25 bln

* Government to decide on bookrunners by March 5 (Adds KDB bonds, analyst comments)

By Elzio Barreto and Ju-min Park

HONG KONG/SEOUL, Feb 27 (Reuters) - South Korea’s government could raise at least $1.5 billion by selling a minority stake in state-run KDB Financial Group via an initial public offering, three sources with knowledge of the listing plan said.

The IPO could total as much as $2.5 billion, based on an estimated book value for the bank of about $25 billion, one of the sources said. It would vie with Hyundai Oilbank’s planned offering of up to $2 billion as the biggest IPO in South Korea since Samsung Life Insurance Co Ltd’s $4.4 billion listing in May 2010.

KDB Financial Group was formed in 2009 and controls Korea Development Bank, private equity arm KDB Capital, KDB Asset Management, infrastructure investment unit KIAMCO, as well as a 39 percent stake in Daewoo Securities Co Ltd.

The group’s origin dates back to 1954, when the government established the bank to help fund its nascent industries, including auto and engineering conglomerates.

The IPO would give a shot in the arm to Korea Development Bank bonds as it would trigger a full government-backing of the securities, analysts at Barclays Securities and JPMorgan said in reports last week. The bank’s 3.875 coupon bonds due May 2017 climbed 0.111 to 102.632 cents on Monday.

Yields on the bonds have plunged about 60 basis points since Jan. 5, when KDB Financial Group Chairman Kang Man-soo said the government planned the IPO for 2012. In the same period the spread on the iTraxx investment grade benchmark for Asia ex-Japan has fallen about 38 basis points to 162 basis points.

TIMING QUESTION

“We believe recent headlines and developments have increased the chances of an IPO in 2012 and are likely to result in spreads tightening from current levels,” Barclays credit analysts Krishna Hegde and Lyris Koh wrote in a Feb. 23 report.

KDB may sell more than 10 percent of its shares in an IPO by the end of this year, if market conditions are favourable, the company’s chairman said last week.

KDB declined to comment. The sources were not authorised to speak publicly on the matter because details of the IPO have not been officially disclosed.

The policy lender is expected to decide on the bookrunners on March 5, according to KDB’s request for proposals on the IPO. The IPO is a major initiative of South Korean President Lee Myung-bak.

Fifteen banks, eight from South Korea and seven international firms, will meet with KDB on Monday and Tuesday to pitch for the IPO.

KDB is required to launch its sale process before May 2014, according to local laws. (Additional reporting by Daniel Stanton in SINGAPORE and Umesh Desai in HONG KONG; Editing by Denny Thomas, Chris Lewis and Muralikumar Anantharaman)