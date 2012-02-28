FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-KDDI to market iPad 3 by early March - Nikkei
#Market News
February 28, 2012 / 6:10 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-KDDI to market iPad 3 by early March - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 29 (Reuters) - KDDI Corp is negotiating a deal with Apple Inc that will allow the Japanese mobile carrier to sell iPads in Japan, possibly by March when the third-generation tablets are set to release, the Nikkei reported.

Currently, rival Softbank Corp has exclusive marketing rights to iPad in Japan, the business daily said.

KDDI, which started selling iPhone last October, will discount data charges for a bundle with fiber-optic or cable television service starting next month, to attract smartphone users, the Nikkei said.

It may offer packages including iPad to bring data rates below Softbank’s 4,725 yen ($58.68) a month, the daily said.

In the tablet market, KDDI had fallen behind Softbank and NTT DoCoMo Inc, whose lineup includes popular models from Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, the Nikkei said.

