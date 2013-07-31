FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
KDDI shares surge 9 pct after record quarterly earnings
July 31, 2013 / 12:41 AM / 4 years ago

KDDI shares surge 9 pct after record quarterly earnings

TOKYO, July 31 (Reuters) - KDDI Corp shares surged as much as 9.3 percent on Wednesday after Japan’s No.2 mobile carrier reported a record first-quarter profit that exceeded market expectations.

The carrier’s shares rose as high as 5,530 yen, almost reaching a 13-year high of 5,540 yen hit last week.

The company, which last year began offering Apple Inc’s iPhone, reported strong smartphone sales and favourable reaction to a marketing campaign combining mobile and fixed-line service. (Reporting by Edmund Klamann; Editing by Paul Tait)

