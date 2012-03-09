UPDATE 1-KDDI to buy TEPCO's stake in Japan Cablenet-Nikkei

March 10 (Reuters) - Mobile carrier KDDI Corp said on Friday it will buy Tokyo Electric Power Co’s (TEPCO) entire stake in Japan Cablenet Ltd and the cable TV firm’s holding company for about 16.5 billion yen ($200.35 million), The Nikkei business daily said.

After the deal, KDDI’s stake in Japan Cablenet -- the no. 2 cable TV network in Japan by subscribers -- will go up to 95.6 percent from 78.7 percent, the Nikkei added.

With its higher stake in Japan Cablenet, the telecom operator aims to jointly market its smartphones and the cable TV company’s communications services, the paper said.

TEPCO has been selling off assets to raise funds to deal with the aftermath of the Fukushima nuclear disaster, the Nikkei added.