FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-KDDI to buy TEPCO's stake in Japan Cablenet-Nikkei
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 9, 2012 / 4:51 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-KDDI to buy TEPCO's stake in Japan Cablenet-Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 10 (Reuters) - Mobile carrier KDDI Corp said on Friday it will buy Tokyo Electric Power Co’s (TEPCO) entire stake in Japan Cablenet Ltd and the cable TV firm’s holding company for about 16.5 billion yen ($200.35 million), The Nikkei business daily said.

After the deal, KDDI’s stake in Japan Cablenet -- the no. 2 cable TV network in Japan by subscribers -- will go up to 95.6 percent from 78.7 percent, the Nikkei added.

With its higher stake in Japan Cablenet, the telecom operator aims to jointly market its smartphones and the cable TV company’s communications services, the paper said.

TEPCO has been selling off assets to raise funds to deal with the aftermath of the Fukushima nuclear disaster, the Nikkei added.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.