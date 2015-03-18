KDIC launches up to $118 mln selldown in Hanwha Life - IFR

HONG KONG, March 18 (Reuters) - State-run Korea Deposit Insurance Corp (KDIC) launched on Wednesday an up to $118 million selldown in Hanwha Life Insurance, IFR reported, citing a term sheet of the transaction.

KDIC is offering up to 17.37 million shares in Hanwha Life at a fixed price of 7,680 won each, putting the total deal at up to 133.4 billion won ($118 million), added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

NH Investment & Securities and UBS were hired as joint bookrunners of the selldown, IFR said. ($1 = 1,128.1300 won) (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)