HONG KONG, Oct 9 (Reuters) - State-run Korea Deposit Insurance Corp (KDIC) launched on Tuesday an up to $235 million shares selldown in Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO) , a source with direct knowledge of the plan said.

KDIC is offering KEPCO shares in a range of 25,900-26,950 Korean won each, added the source, who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)