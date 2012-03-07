FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea Hana says to buy up to $178 mln KEB additional shares
March 7, 2012 / 9:07 AM / 6 years ago

S.Korea Hana says to buy up to $178 mln KEB additional shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 7 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Hana Financial Group which has already taken control of Korea Exchange Bank (KEB) said it planned to purchase up to 200 billion won ($178.13 million) worth of additional KEB shares from the market.

Hana said in a regulatory filing that the number of shares had not been finalised yet.

The country’s No.4 financial services group by assets struck a $3.5 billion KEB takeover deal with U.S. buyout fund Lone Star. ($1 = 1122.7750 Korean won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by David Chance)

