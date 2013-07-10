FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Kedaara Capital set to raise $500 mln fund - sources
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 10, 2013 / 12:26 PM / 4 years ago

India's Kedaara Capital set to raise $500 mln fund - sources

Indulal PM, Stephen Aldred

2 Min Read

MUMBAI/HONG KONG, July 10 (Reuters) - India’s Kedaara Capital, co-founded by Singapore-based sovereign fund Temasek Holdings’ former India head, is set to raise about $500 million, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said, at a time when first-time funds in Asia are struggling to raise capital.

The fund will invest in late-stage growth capital and buy controlling stakes, said the two sources, who declined to be named as the information was not yet public.

The fund will announce the “formal final close very soon,” one of the sources said.

Kedaara Capital was co-founded by Manish Kejriwal, who joined Temasek in 2004, before teaming up with two General Atlantic Partners executives, Sunish Sharma and Nishant Sharma, to set up the Indian venture.

Kejriwal was not immediately available for comment.

Temasek’s India investments under Kejriwal included those in Bharti Airtel, India’s biggest cellular carrier, Coal India, the world’s largest coal miner, GMR Energy and the National Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.