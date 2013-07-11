FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sri Lanka's Keells granted approval for $850 mln resort-minister
July 11, 2013 / 6:32 AM / in 4 years

Sri Lanka's Keells granted approval for $850 mln resort-minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOMBO, July 11 (Reuters) - John Keells Holdings, Sri Lanka’s biggest conglomerate, has been given approval for a $850 million deal to build a luxury resort that will include hotels, shops and apartments, Investment Promotion Minister Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena said.

“John Keells earlier proposed $650 million, but now they have said they are willing to invest $850 million. We have given approval for the proposal with all the appropriate tax concessions,” Abeywardena told reporters in Colombo on Thursday.

Keells, the heavyweight on the $17.65 billion Colombo Stock Exchange with a $1.61 billion market capitalisation, said in a disclosure to the bourse on Wednesday that its board had approved building of a luxury resort worth more than $650 million. ($1 = 130.8500 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Writing by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

