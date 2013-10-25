FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sri Lanka's Keells says rights issue oversubscribed
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 25, 2013 / 1:15 PM / 4 years ago

Sri Lanka's Keells says rights issue oversubscribed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOMBO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka’s top conglomerate, John Keells Holdings PLC, said on Friday a rights issue to raise 23.1 billion rupees ($176.94 million) is substantially oversubscribed.

The company said in August it wanted to raise 39.83 billion rupees selling shares and warrants to help fund an $850 million resort project that include hotels, shops and apartments.

The company said in a statement to the Colombo Stock Exchange that the rights issue, which closed on Friday, was substantially oversubscribed. Applications were being processed and a final figure would be announced in due course.

In addition to the rights issue, Keells plans to raise 8.14 billion rupees via 24-month warrants and 8.59 billion rupees through 36-month warrants.

Shares in John Keells ended 1.05 percent firmer at 222.30 rupees, pushing up the overall stock index by 0.21 percent to a one-week high of 5,948.75. ($1 = 130.5500 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by David Cowell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.