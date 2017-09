April 23 (Reuters) - Shanghai Kehua Bio-Engineering Co Ltd

* says to revise private placement plan, to issue 25 million shares at 15.77 yuan ($2.53) per share

* says to lower the issuing price from 16 yuan per share

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/gaf78v

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2375 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)