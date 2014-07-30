FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Keller to take 30 mln stg exceptional charge in H1 results
Sections
Featured
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Technology
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
Energy & Environment
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
Cyber Risk
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 30, 2014 / 1:45 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Keller to take 30 mln stg exceptional charge in H1 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - Keller Group Plc :

* Announces that it is to make a 30 million pounds exceptional charge in its 2014 half year results in respect of a dispute arising on a project

* Dispute relates to purported defects in a floor slab at a warehouse for which Keller Ltd undertook design and construction of piling

* Claims intimated against Keller Ltd, which are currently subject of litigation, are denied and being vigorously defended

* Will update market on future developments when necessary

* Given uncertainties inherent in any litigation, it would be appropriate to record an exceptional charge of 30 million pounds in group’s 2014 half year results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.