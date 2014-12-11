Keller Group gets $177 mln contract in Caspian region

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Keller Group Plc, a ground engineering contractor, said it had signed a $177 million (113 million pounds) contract to supply and install precast piles in the Caspian region.

The company, which lays foundations for infrastructure and industrial projects, said it had been issued a notice to begin the first phase of work worth $25 million.

The contract remains subject to final approval of the ultimate client, Keller said, without naming the customer. ($1 = 0.6363 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)