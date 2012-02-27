UPDATE 1-Keller's profit falls on higher costs

* FY pretax profit down 45 pct to 21.9 mln stg

* Says order book at all-time high level

Feb 27 (Reuters) - British construction group Keller said its full-year profit fell 45 percent hurt by higher costs and a weaker performance in its Australia market.

Keller, which built foundations for London’s 2012 Olympic Stadium and helped prepare the site for the Palm Jumeirah Island in Dubai, said pretax profit for 2011 was 21.9 million pounds ($34.73 million), down from 39.6 million pounds last year.

“While the business is expected to show steady improvement in 2012, the year will not be without further challenges, particularly given the economic uncertainty and a slow start to the year in Europe,” Chief Executive Justin Atkinson said.

Keller said contract awards in recent months have been strong, and at the end of January, its order book was 40 percent ahead of the previous year and at an all-time high level.

Including a goodwill impairment in 2010, operating costs grew 7 percent to 1.13 billion pounds during the year.

Operating profit at its Australia business, which accounted for 19 percent of the company’s total revenue in 2011, fell 65 percent to 6.7 million pounds.

Shares in the ground engineering specialist closed at 435 pence on Friday on the London Stock Exchange, valuing the business at 279.8 million pounds.