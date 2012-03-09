UPDATE 1-Key investor to exit UK's Keller Group

March 9 (Reuters) - Keller Group Plc said that Pedro Lopez Jimenez, a non-executive director and the second largest shareholder in the ground engineering firm, would be selling his 5.7 percent stake in the company.

Jimenez, who owned a stake in Keller through Spain’s GTCEISU Construccion, would sell his 3.7 million shares in Keller that he obtained as part of a joint venture agreement between Keller and GTCEISU in 2002.

Day-to-day operations of the joint venture between the two companies, Keller-Terra SL, will not be affected, the firm said.

Shares of Keller, which built foundations for London’s 2012 Olympic Stadium and helped prepare the site for the Palm-Jumeirah Island in Dubai, were down about 2 percent at 402.25 pence at 0918 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.