FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Key investor to exit UK's Keller Group
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
March 9, 2012 / 9:22 AM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-Key investor to exit UK's Keller Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 9 (Reuters) - Keller Group Plc said that Pedro Lopez Jimenez, a non-executive director and the second largest shareholder in the ground engineering firm, would be selling his 5.7 percent stake in the company.

Jimenez, who owned a stake in Keller through Spain’s GTCEISU Construccion, would sell his 3.7 million shares in Keller that he obtained as part of a joint venture agreement between Keller and GTCEISU in 2002.

Day-to-day operations of the joint venture between the two companies, Keller-Terra SL, will not be affected, the firm said.

Shares of Keller, which built foundations for London’s 2012 Olympic Stadium and helped prepare the site for the Palm-Jumeirah Island in Dubai, were down about 2 percent at 402.25 pence at 0918 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.