Keller Group profit jumps on US construction market recovery
#Market News
March 3, 2014 / 7:22 AM / 4 years ago

Keller Group profit jumps on US construction market recovery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - British construction company Keller Group Plc said full-year pretax profit rose 70 percent, driven by an increase in housing and construction activity in North America.

The company, which built the foundation for London’s Olympic stadium, said pretax profit rose to 74.1 million pounds ($124.2 million) in the year ended Dec. 31, from 43.5 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue rose 9 percent to 1.43 billion pounds.

Revenue from its North America business - Keller’s biggest division - rose to 699.4 million pounds from 581.9 million a year earlier.

The London-listed company’s shares closed at 1270 pence on Friday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
