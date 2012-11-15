Construction company Keller forecasts profit above expectations

Nov 15 (Reuters) - British construction group Keller Group Plc said it expects full-year profit to be significantly above market expectations, propped up by its North American business.

The company, which built the foundation for the Olympic Stadium in London, forecast full-year revenue of about 1.3 billion pounds ($2.06 billion), meeting market expectations.

Keller said there were some short-term disruptions to its business in the northeast of the United States as a result of superstorm Sandy, but it did not expect any “material” impact on its financial performance.

The company said growth at its North American business, which accounts for about 40 percent of its revenue, was driven by private expenditure.

The company said its order book was around 10 percent higher at the end of October than a year earlier.

Shares in the company closed at 567 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday.