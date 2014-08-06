BRIEF-Kellogg appoints Barclays to assess 2 bln STG offer for United Biscuits-Sky News

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Sky News:

* Kellogg is examining a £2 billion offer for United Biscuits (UB) - Sky News

* Has appointed investment bankers at Barclays to assess an offer for United Biscuits (UB) - Sky News

* Owner of Weetabix, and Turkey’s Ulker are also expected to form part of a sale process - Sky News

* Blackstone and Pai Partners, the private equity groups, have hired Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan to prepare a sale or stock market flotation of United Biscuits - Sky news Source text: bit.ly/1vbk7gK Further company coverage: