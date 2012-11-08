UPDATE 1-Kellogg sees 2013 growth, reaffirms 2012 views

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Kellogg Co said on Thursday it expects reported net sales growth to be about 7 percent and earnings per share growth to be between 5 and 7 percent for 2013.

The world’s largest cereal maker also said it was sticking with its expectations for 2012. The maker of Corn Flakes, Eggo waffles and Keebler cookies said it continues to expect internal net sales growth of between 2 and 3 percent, a decline in internal operating profit of between 4 and 6 percent, and earnings per share in a range of $3.18 to $3.30.

Kellogg is expected to confirm these forecasts at its investor day meeting later in the day.