#Market News
May 1, 2014 / 12:15 PM / 3 years ago

Competition weighs on Kellogg's quarterly sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Kellogg Co, the world’s largest maker of breakfast cereals, posted a 3.1 percent decline in first-quarter revenue, hurt by increased competition from private label brands.

Net sales fell to $3.74 billion in the first quarter ended March 29.

Sales at Kellogg’s U.S. morning foods business, which includes cereals such as Corn Flakes, Froot Loops and Special K, fell 5.5 percent, its fourth straight quarterly decline.

The company’s net income rose to $406 million, or $1.12 per share, from $311 million, or 85 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Kellogg earned $1.01 per share. (Reporting by Maria Ajit Thomas in Bangalore)

