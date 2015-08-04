Kellogg sales fall on lower demand for cereals, snacks in US

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Kellogg Co reported a 5.1 percent drop in quarterly net sales, hurt by a strong dollar and lower demand for its cereals and snacks in the United States.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $223 million, or 63 cents per share, in the second quarter ended July 4, from $295 million, or 82 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales fell to $3.5 billion from $3.69 billion a year earlier. Sales have grown only once in the last eight quarters. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)