Kellogg quarterly profit falls 16 percent

July 31 (Reuters) - Kellogg Co, the world’s largest maker of breakfast cereals, reported a 16 percent fall in quarterly profit as sales declined in North America, its biggest market.

North American net sales fell 3.7 percent to $2.35 billion for the second quarter ended June 28.

Net income attributable to Kellogg fell to $295 million, or 82 cents per share, from $352 million, or 96 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales fell 0.8 percent to $3.69 billion. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Robin Paxton)