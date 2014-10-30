FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kellogg third-qtr sales drop as U.S. demand remains weak
October 30, 2014 / 12:10 PM / 3 years ago

Kellogg third-qtr sales drop as U.S. demand remains weak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Kellogg Co, the world’s largest maker of breakfast cereal, reported a 2.1 percent drop in quarterly net sales as demand for its Corn Flakes and Special K wane in the United States, its biggest market.

Kellogg shares fell 2.3 percent premarket to $61.

Net income attributable to Kellogg fell to $224 million, or 62 cents per share in the third quarter ended Sept. 27, from $326 million, or 90 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales fell to $3.64 billion from $3.72 billion a year earlier, with internal net sales in its U.S. cereals business declining 4.7 percent. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore,)

