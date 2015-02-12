FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kellogg's quarterly sales miss estimates as Europe, Asia Pacific weighs
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 12, 2015 / 1:25 PM / 3 years ago

Kellogg's quarterly sales miss estimates as Europe, Asia Pacific weighs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Kellogg Co, the world’s largest maker of breakfast cereals, reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales, weighed down by weak demand in Europe and Asia Pacific.

The company’s shares fell 3.5 percent to $64 premarket.

Net loss attributable to Kellogg was $293 million, or 82 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 3, compared with a profit of $818 million, or $2.24 per share, a year earlier.

The latest quarter included a non-cash mark-to-market adjustment of $822 million, driven mainly by changes in interest rates on pension plans.

Net sales inched up 0.4 percent to $3.51 billion, but was not enough to beat analysts average estimate of $3.65 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.