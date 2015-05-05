Cereal maker Kellogg's sales fall 5 pct

May 5 (Reuters) - Kellogg Co, the world’s largest maker of breakfast cereals, reported a 5 percent drop in quarterly net sales as a strong dollar reduced the value of sales outside North America.

Net income attributable to Kellogg almost halved to $227 million, or 64 cents per share, in the first quarter ended April 4, from $406 million, or $1.12 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales fell to $3.56 billion from $3.74 billion. The maker of Corn Flakes and Rice Krispies gets about a third of its revenue from outside North America.