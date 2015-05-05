FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cereal maker Kellogg's sales fall 5 pct
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Five die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Five die in Florida nursing home
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 5, 2015 / 12:10 PM / 2 years ago

Cereal maker Kellogg's sales fall 5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Kellogg Co, the world’s largest maker of breakfast cereals, reported a 5 percent drop in quarterly net sales as a strong dollar reduced the value of sales outside North America.

Net income attributable to Kellogg almost halved to $227 million, or 64 cents per share, in the first quarter ended April 4, from $406 million, or $1.12 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales fell to $3.56 billion from $3.74 billion. The maker of Corn Flakes and Rice Krispies gets about a third of its revenue from outside North America. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.