November 1, 2016 / 12:10 PM / in 10 months

Corn Flakes maker Kellogg's quarterly sales fall 2.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Corn Flakes maker Kellogg Co posted the seventh straight drop in quarterly sales citing weak demand for cereal in the United States, a challenging UK market and "portfolio transformations that have taken longer than anticipated to execute".

Net income attributable to Kellogg rose to $292 million, or 82 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 1, from $205 million, or 58 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales fell 2.3 percent to $3.25 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)

